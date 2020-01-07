Philippines VAT returns

VAT registered businesses filing manually must submit their monthly paper return by the 20th of the following month. They must also file a submission detailing sales or receipts and VAT each quarter.

Electronic filers should submit their monthly VAT returns between the 21st and 25th of the following month. The tax authorities will determine the exact date based on the industry sector of the tax payer. Withholding tax returns should be submitted by the 10th of the following month. Quarterly statements of sales and purchases have to be made. E-filers include: large taxpayers; financial institutions; high net-worth persons.

Get help solving your VAT challenges

Philippines VAT news

Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what's the difference?

Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

