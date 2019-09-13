For foreign companies providing goods or services in Japan, there may be a statutory obligation to charge CT. This includes the on-going compliance requirements to file periodic tax returns, and pay over any CT due to the Japanese tax office. Typical situations requiring Japanese CT compliance include:

Where goods are delivered within Japan;

If the foreign trader imports goods in Japan; and

Supplies of services, e.g. consulting services, sport and entertainment events.

Foreign traders with no premises in Japan, but who may be warehousing and distributing goods in Japan, may be subject to being classified as a PE (permanent establishment). In this situation, their company could also be subject to direct as well as indirect tax. There may be options to avoid this.