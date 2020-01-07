In Turkey it is necessary for non-resident traders to form a permanent establishment in order to register for VAT. This can be in the form of either: a joint stock company; a limited liability company; or a branch. There are various requirements and obligations to set up a permanent establishment in Turkey, depending on the type of establishment. However since the "Foreign Direct Investment Act No:4875" entered into force as of June 2003, it is no longer necessary for foreign companies to gain any additional approvals or authorisation to set up a permanent establishment in Turkey that are not also applicable to resident traders.