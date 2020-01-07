Turkey VAT

VAT, known locally as Katma Deger Vergisi (KDV), was introduced into Turkey in 1985. It is similar to the European Union’s VAT system, requiring re-calculation and payments to the tax authorities at each transaction point in the onward sales chain.

Requirement to register for Turkish VAT

For foreign companies making taxable supplies in Turkey, there may be a statutory obligation to register for VAT.  Once registered, non-resident traders must comply with local filing rules (see below).

Typical situations requiring a Turkish VAT registration include:

  • Where goods are delivered within Turkey;
  • Where goods are imported into Turkey;
  • Export of goods from Turkey;
  • Supply of services where the place of supply is Turkey.

Turkey VAT registration threshold

There is no threshold for registration in Turkey. It is compulsory to register in Turkey if taxable supplies are made.

Turkey permanent establishment

In Turkey it is necessary for non-resident traders to form a permanent establishment in order to register for VAT. This can be in the form of either: a joint stock company; a limited liability company; or a branch. There are various requirements and obligations to set up a permanent establishment in Turkey, depending on the type of establishment. However since the "Foreign Direct Investment Act No:4875" entered into force as of June 2003, it is no longer necessary for foreign companies to gain any additional approvals or authorisation to set up a permanent establishment in Turkey that are not also applicable to resident traders.

Click for free Turkish VAT info

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

Turkey VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/turkey,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/turkey,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/turkey,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/turkey,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/turkey,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/turkey,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

Get free VAT help
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Where should I be VAT registered?

Get a free, Europe-wide, VAT assessment in minutes.

Europe VAT Risk Assessment graph showing countries in green, yellow, and red.
Check now

Menu

Asia

Africa and Middle East

Central & South America

Europe

Oceania

North America