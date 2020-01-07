India GST

India introduced its Goods & Services Tax (GST) on 1 July 2017   

It replaced some 20 consumption taxes charged by the Centre and States, including: CENVAT; VAT; Service Tax; Excise Duty; Cessus; Octroi; and various duties.  The aim was to simplify compliance for companies, reduce double taxation caused by overlapping indirect taxes, broaden the tax base and boost the manufacturing sector.  It is a destination-based tax, meaning it is charged in the place of consumption.

Indian GST is a combination of the CGST (Centre or federal governments) and SGST (state).  The dual GST is levied with the sales price, collected by the vendor and then paid separately to the Centre and appropriate State(s).  

Transactions between Indian states

There are 29 Indian states.  Where there are intra-state transactions, the Centre levies IGST (Integrated GST).  Where goods and services are provided by an out-of-state supplier, the supplier must levy IGST.  The customer is entitled to use the IGST credit in their regular GST return.

IGST also applies to imports into India.

Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN)

To help co-ordinate the submissions and reconciliations of taxable transactions, a not-for-profit institution operates an online portal for filings. Over 7 million tax payers were registered on GSTN at the launch of Indian GST in July 2017.

Click for free Indian GST info

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

India GST news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
May-31-2022

Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS

Get free VAT help
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Where should I be VAT registered?

Get a free, Europe-wide, VAT assessment in minutes.

Europe VAT Risk Assessment graph showing countries in green, yellow, and red.
Check now

Menu

Asia

Africa and Middle East

Central & South America

Europe

Oceania

North America