It replaced some 20 consumption taxes charged by the Centre and States, including: CENVAT; VAT; Service Tax; Excise Duty; Cessus; Octroi; and various duties. The aim was to simplify compliance for companies, reduce double taxation caused by overlapping indirect taxes, broaden the tax base and boost the manufacturing sector. It is a destination-based tax, meaning it is charged in the place of consumption.

Indian GST is a combination of the CGST (Centre or federal governments) and SGST (state). The dual GST is levied with the sales price, collected by the vendor and then paid separately to the Centre and appropriate State(s).