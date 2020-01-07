Indian GST returns

GST registered businesses typically have to file three returns per month (GSTR-1, GSTR-2 and GSTR-3) in each state where they operate.  An annual GST return is also required.  This means a business will have to complete 37 returns per annum in each state where they are trading.

There are 29 states in India – although the state of Jammu and Kashmir has not implemented GST.

GST returns

Important GST return deadlines are listed below:
Indian GST return deadlines

GSTR-1
Sales 10th of the month following reporting month
GSTR-2Purchases 15th of the month following reporting month
GSTR-3Reconciled Sales and Purchases, and tax due 20th of the month following reporting month
GSTR-4Composite suppliers 18th of the month following reporting quarter
GSTR-5Non-resident taxable persons, sales and purchases 20th of the month following reporting month
GSTR-8e-Commerce sales 10th of the month following reporting month
GSTR-9Annual GST return 31st December of following year

Monthly GST returns process

The Indian tax authorities require tax payers to reconcile their GST invoices with their customers and suppliers via the online clearing system.  The monthly process is as follows:

  • Tax payer submits their sales transactions via GSTR-1 on 10th of the month
  • Customers review sales transactions in GSTR-2a and approve
  • Customers files their GSTR-2
  • Any invoices not agreed or modified by the customer may be review by the tax payer in the GSTR-1a
  • When tax payer and customers approve, the GSTR-3 is created and taxes are due on the 20th of the month

Payment of GST

Tax payers should remit any net GST due on the 20th of the month following the reporting month. This is done with the submission of form GSTR-3.

Get help solving your tax challenges

