Indian GST registration

Businesses providing taxable goods or services in India are required to register for GST, and submit monthly returns. A business must register separately in each state where they are selling – there are 29 Indian states.

GST registration thresholds

Businesses must register if their taxable supplies are in excess of INR 2m. For the North East of India it is INR 1m.

It is possible to apply for a voluntary registration if below the above thresholds.

How to GST registered

Registration applications are made online via Goods and Services Tax Network portal.  The steps and information required are as follows:

  • Form GST Reg-01 is completed which includes the tax payer’s contact details, place of establishment and Permanent Account Number (PAN)
  • Evidence of tax payer’s status e.g. Memorandum of Association, Certificate of Incorporation
  • List of signatories for business
  • Additional documentation supporting the application may be requested, via the portal

Valid registrations should be granted within 3 working days of the application. Applications may be backdated by 30 days.

Get help solving your tax challenges

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

India GST news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
May-31-2022

Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS

Get help solving your VAT challenges
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Menu

Asia

Africa and Middle East

Central & South America

Europe

Oceania

North America