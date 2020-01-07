Indian GST rates
India operates 4 GST rates. Certain goods and services are also zero rated and exempt. Key rates are listed below:
India GST rates
|Rate
|Type
|Which goods or services
|28%
|Higher
|Consumer durables, Air Conditioning, Automobiles, Cement, Chocolate, Accommodation above Rs 7,500
|18%
|Standard
Telephony, Banking, Insurance, Accommodation between Rs 2,500 and Rs 7,499 per night, Restaurants with alcohol license, Entrance to Cultural and Entertainment events, Capital Goods, Heavily Processed Foods; Cinema tickets; TVs, Video cameras; Games consuls; Frozen vegetables and Engine parts
|12%
|Standard
|Restaurants (non-air conditioned), Business Class air travel, Construction Intellectual Property temporary transfers, Dried Fruit, Confectionery. Frozen meat, other foodstuffs, Mobile phones, Accommodation between 1,000 and Rs 2,499 per night
|5%
|Reduced
|Privately-provided Transport including Car Sharing, Advertising, Sugar, Tea and Coffee, Cooking Oil, Medicine
|0%
|Reduced
|Basic foods, including: fish, meat, dairy, vegetables, bread, salt. Postal services. Books and newspapers. Accomodiation below Rs 999 per night
India GST news
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what's the difference?
May-31-2022
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
May-31-2022
Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS
