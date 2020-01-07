Indian GST rates

India operates 4 GST rates.  Certain goods and services are also zero rated and exempt.  Key rates are listed below:

India GST rates

RateTypeWhich goods or services
28%HigherConsumer durables, Air Conditioning, Automobiles, Cement, Chocolate, Accommodation above Rs 7,500
18%Standard

Telephony, Banking, Insurance, Accommodation between Rs 2,500 and Rs 7,499 per night, Restaurants with alcohol license, Entrance to Cultural and Entertainment events, Capital Goods, Heavily Processed Foods; Cinema tickets; TVs, Video cameras; Games consuls; Frozen vegetables and Engine parts

12%StandardRestaurants (non-air conditioned), Business Class air travel, Construction Intellectual Property temporary transfers, Dried Fruit, Confectionery. Frozen meat, other foodstuffs, Mobile phones, Accommodation between 1,000 and Rs 2,499 per night
5%ReducedPrivately-provided Transport including Car Sharing, Advertising, Sugar, Tea and Coffee, Cooking Oil, Medicine
0%ReducedBasic foods, including: fish, meat, dairy, vegetables, bread, salt. Postal services. Books and newspapers. Accomodiation below Rs 999 per night

Get help solving your tax challenges

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

India GST news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
May-31-2022

Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS

Get help solving your VAT challenges
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Menu

Asia

Africa and Middle East

Central & South America

Europe

Oceania

North America