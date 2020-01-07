There is an annual GST registration threshold of SGD 1,000,000 per annum. It is not compulsory to register if your annual sales turnover is below this amount.

A foreign company may register for GST without the requirement to form a local company; however they must appoint a Singaporean GST fiscal representative. The representative and company are jointly liable for the reporting and payment of GST to the Singaporean authorities. In addition, the agent is responsible for all communications between the company and the Singaporean tax authorities.

