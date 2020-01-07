Singapore GST compliance and rates

Periodic GST returns must be submitted by all companies with a Singapore GST number, detailing all taxable supplies (sales) and inputs (costs). Generally, returns are submitted monthly in Singapore.

Payments of any associated GST liability must be paid by the return deadline. In the case of a tax credit (where the GST incurred by the company exceeds the GST charged on its sales in the reporting period), approved credits will be paid over to the company within three weeks of the return deadline.