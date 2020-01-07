Taiwan VAT

Taiwan introduced Business Tax in 1931. This includes a Value Added Tax (VAT) and Gross Business Receipts Tax (GBRT)

It is operated by the Taiwan Ministry of Finance.

What activities require a Taiwanese registration?

Resident companies providing the following taxable goods or services may have to apply for a VAT registration number:

  • Domestic supplies of goods, including assets and real estate, within Taiwan
  • Domestic sale of services or intangibles within the country
  • Importing goods into Taiwan

B2B services provided to Taiwanese businesses do not require the foreign provider to register – the reverse charge should be applied instead.

Foreign companies cannot apply for a Taiwanese VAT number. Instead they must form a local entity, or use an agent, to provide a domestic taxable supply of goods or services. The exception is B2C digital services. The VAT registration threshold for this is TWD 480,000 per annum.

Get help solving your VAT challenges

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

Latest Taiwanese news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/taiwan,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/taiwan
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/taiwan,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/taiwan
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/taiwan,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/taiwan
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

Get help solving your VAT challenges
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Menu

Asia

Africa and Middle East

Central & South America

Europe

Oceania

North America