The Indian authority overseeing Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, the GST Council, launched electronic invoicing for B2B transactions from 1 October 2020. This includes pre-clearance of sales invoices by the tax authorities with a unique digital reference, and upload of the invoice to a central clearing system prior to issuance to the customer by the tax authorities. The objective is to prevent invoice fraud and enable the government to produce draft GST returns.

The Indian e-invoice implementation timetable is as follows:

1 October 2020: annual sales threshold for the obligation is Rs 500 Crore

1 January 2021: annual sales threshold for the obligation is Rs 100 Crore

1 April 2021: all businesses

India also plans to replace the e-way bill platform with the Invoice Registration Portal, used for e-invoices.

The Indian e-invoicing system can also eventually dispense with the present system of filing GST returns for smaller businesses and MSMEs because e-invoice will pre- populate their returns and they have to simply pay the taxes. The returns will be automatically generated for all supplies for which e-invoice have been issued.

The initial launch was voluntary at the start of 2020, with incentives to adopt the new digital reporting system, including elimination of the obligation to issue E-Way Bills where the transaction includes an intra-state movement of goods. GST returns will also be pre-completed by the tax authorities based on submitted e-invoice.