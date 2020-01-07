Consumption Tax registered providers must produce tax invoices. These should include: the name of the provider; Consumption Tax registration number; date of the transaction; description of the services; customer’s details; amount and tax calculation.

Consumption Tax returns are required on an annual basis. Failure to submit returns will result in a fine of 15% of the tax due. Interest at 2.8% is also due for a two-month payment delay, rising to 9.1% per annum for later payments.