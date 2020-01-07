Icelandic invoice rules

Invoice date of issue

VAT invoices must be issued within 30 days of the provision of a supply.

Icelandic invoice requirements

  • Name, including trading name, and address of supplier and customer
  • VAT number of the supplier
  • Date of invoice
  • Description, including quantities/weights etc, of the taxable supplies
  • Taxable amount, VAT added, gross amount
  • Foreign currency invoices should show the conversion rate and calculation

