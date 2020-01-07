Icelandic invoice rules
Invoice date of issue
VAT invoices must be issued within 30 days of the provision of a supply.
Icelandic invoice requirements
- Name, including trading name, and address of supplier and customer
- VAT number of the supplier
- Date of invoice
- Description, including quantities/weights etc, of the taxable supplies
- Taxable amount, VAT added, gross amount
- Foreign currency invoices should show the conversion rate and calculation
