Icelandic VAT rates and compliance

There are two VAT rates, plus a nil rating:

As a tax payer, VAT registered business must comply with the rules and record keeping requirements of the VAT Act. This includes invoice format and records. VAT invoices and records must be stored for at least seven years.

VAT on goods is due – the time of supply – the earlier of delivery, invoice or cash advance payment. For services, it is the time of supply or invoice date if only a short period after the supply.

Import VAT is due at the time of goods clearance into Iceland.