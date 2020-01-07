Icelandic VAT rates and compliance

Icelandic VAT rates

There are two VAT rates, plus a nil rating:

The current rates are:

Iceland VAT rates

RateTypeWhich goods or services
24%StandardAll other taxable goods and services
11%ReducedHotel accommodation and services; newspapers; foodstuffs; travel agents; and passenger transport; e-books
0%ZeroExports; ships and aircraft; and export services
0%ExemptFinancial services; residential property leases; education; public transport; cultural and sporting events; and postal services

Icelandic VAT compliance

As a tax payer, VAT registered business must comply with the rules and record keeping requirements of the VAT Act. This includes invoice format and records.  VAT invoices and records must be stored for at least seven years.

Time of supply

VAT on goods is due – the time of supply – the earlier of delivery, invoice or cash advance payment. For services, it is the time of supply or invoice date if only a short period after the supply.

Import VAT is due at the time of goods clearance into Iceland.

Click for free Icelantic VAT info

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

Need help with your Icelandic VAT compliance?



Researching Icelandic VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Iceland VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/iceland,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/iceland
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/iceland,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/iceland
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/iceland,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/iceland
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/iceland,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/iceland
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

Get free VAT help
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Where should I be VAT registered?

Get a free, Europe-wide, VAT assessment in minutes.

Europe VAT Risk Assessment graph showing countries in green, yellow, and red.
Check now

Menu

Europe

Africa and Middle East

Asia

Central & South America

North America

Oceania