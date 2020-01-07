Icelandic VAT on digital services

Iceland subjected foreign providers of electronic/digital services to VAT from 1 November 2011.

Definition of Icelandic digital services

Services delivered via the internet or other electronic networks subject to VAT include:

  • Downloads or streaming movies, music, software and images
  • Apps
  • Automated databased services
  • Online news and journals
  • Website hosting and webpage hosting
  • Remote systems administration
  • Data warehousing and disc space
  • Use of search engines
  • Automated e-learning without human intervention
  • Voice-over IP services
  • Broadcast TV and radio

VAT registration

The Icelandic VAT registration threshold for digital services is ISK 2 million per annum. Providers can use the Value Added Tax on Electronic Services (VOES) simplified registration. This does not permit claiming an input VAT suffered. Applications should be prepared online with the Directorate of Internal Revenue.

If the provider sells their services through an intermediary marketplace, then they are not required to account for the VAT.

VAT compliance

Providers of digital services are required to issue VAT compliant invoices.  Returns, listing all transactions and VAT calculations, can be submitted on a quarterly basis. Returns must be submitted by the 20th of the month following the reporting quarter.

VAT records must be kept for at least 5 years.

B2B transactions

If the foreign provider’s customers are Icelandic resident businesses, then the provider does not charge VAT. Instead, the customer accounts for the VAT through the reverse charge mechanism.

Get help solving your VAT challenges

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

Need help with your Icelandic VAT compliance?



Researching Icelandic VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Iceland VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/iceland,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/iceland
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/iceland,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/iceland
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/iceland,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/iceland
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/iceland,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/iceland
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

Get help solving your VAT challenges
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Menu

Europe

Africa and Middle East

Asia

Central & South America

North America

Oceania