What are the Icelandic VAT registration thresholds?

What are the Icelandic VAT registration thresholds?

There is a VAT registration threshold for foreign companies providing taxable goods or services in Iceland. This is currently ISK 2 million annual turnover – calculated on a calendar basis. Businesses may apply for a voluntary VAT registration.

Foreign businesses surpassing this limit should register within eight days of passing this threshold and appoint a local VAT representative. This party is responsible for the submission of correct filings on behalf of the foreign tax payer.

Non-resident businesses may not apply for group VAT registrations.