Germany introduced value added tax (VAT) in 1968. German rules for VAT are based on European Union (EU) rules, which Germany has transposed into its VAT act. VAT is administered by the German Ministry of Finance.

Foreign companies, or ‘non-resident’ traders, providing goods and services in Germany to local businesses or consumers may have to register their business for German VAT. They will then have to follow German VAT compliance rules, including invoicing and VAT rates, and pay any VAT due to the German authorities.

There is no VAT threshold for foreign businesses operating in Germany. If businesses are VAT/GST/tax registered in their home nation, the German VAT registration threshold is nil. For distance sellers — EU VAT-registered businesses selling goods or services over the internet — the VAT registration threshold is €100,000 per annum, according to the German VAT Act.