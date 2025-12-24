German VAT returns

|
Type of return
|
Frequency
|
Filing deadline
|
Document
|
Format
|
VAT return
|
Monthly
|
10th of the month following the tax period
|
Form UST 1A
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
10th of the month following the tax period
|
Form UST 1A
|
XML
|
Yearly return
|
Annually
|
31st July of the following year of the reporting year
|
Form UST 2A
|
XML
|
EC Listing
|
Monthly
|
25th of the following month
|
ZM (Zusammenfassende Meldung)
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
25th of the following month
|
ZM (Zusammenfassende Meldung)
|
|
|
Annually
|
25th of the following month
|
ZM (Zusammenfassende Meldung)
|
|
8th Directive
|
Annually
|
Minimum of 3 months and may not exceed 12 months, latest by 30 September following the period in the previous calendar year
|
Vorsteuervergütungsantrag
|
XML
|
13th Directive
|
Annually
|
At least 3 consecutive months and may not exceed 12 months, latest by 30 June following the period in the previous calendar year
|
UST 1 T
|
XML
Other Pages: