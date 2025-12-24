French VAT rates and VAT compliance

As an EU member state, France follows EU rules on value added tax (VAT) compliance. France is still free to set its own standard (upper) VAT rate, providing this is above 15%.

The standard VAT rate in France is 20%. There are also reduced VAT rates of 10% and 5.5%, and a super-reduced VAT rate of 2.1%. The French super-reduced rate is the lowest in the EU, and includes TV licences, certain pharmaceutical products, certain newspapers and periodicals, and admission to certain cultural events.

Suppliers of goods or services that are VAT registered in France must charge the appropriate VAT rate and collect the tax for onward payment to the French tax authorities through a VAT return.