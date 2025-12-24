French VAT rates and VAT compliance

|
Rate
|
Type
|
Which goods or services
|
20%
|
Standard
|
Most other taxable goods and services
|
10%
|
Reduced
|
Some foodstuffs; certain non-alcoholic beverages; some pharmaceutical products; domestic passenger transport; intra-community and international road (some exceptions) and inland waterways transport; admission to some cultural services; admission to amusement parks (with cultural aspect); pay/cable TV; some renovation and repairs of private dwellings; some cleaning in private households; some agricultural supplies; hotel accommodation; restaurants (excluding alcoholic beverages); some domestic waste collection; certain domestic care services; firewood; takeaway food; bars, cafés, and nightclubs (except supply of alcoholic beverages); cut flowers and plants for decorative use; writers and composers; some social housing; some works of art, collectors’ items, and antiques
|
5.5%
|
Reduced
|
Some foodstuffs; some non-alcoholic beverages; school canteens; water supplies; medical equipment for disabled persons; books (excluding those with pornographic or violent content); some e-books; admission to certain cultural events; some social housing; some renovation and repair of private dwellings; admission to sports events; some domestic care services; cut flowers and plants for food production; sanitary protection for women
|
2.1%
|
Reduced
|
Some pharmaceutical products; some newspapers and periodicals; public television licence fees; admission to certain cultural events; some livestock intended for use as foodstuffs
|
0%
|
Zero
|
Intra-community and international transport (excluding road and inland waterways)
