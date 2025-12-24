France introduced Value Added Tax, Taxe sur la Valeur Ajoutée or TVA, in 1954. It was then extended across the whole economy in 1968. It was the first country to launch VAT, followed by Germany
and other EU member states.
French VAT compliance - registrations, returns, Intrastat, DEB, ESLs etc follow the European Union VAT Directives. France implements these European ‘laws’ into its General Tax Code. The Direction de la Legislation Fiscale administers VAT in France, alongside the regional tax offices.
Foreign businesses, termed ‘non-resident’ traders, providing goods or services in France to local companies or consumers have to comply with French VAT rules, which may include the obligation register their business for French VAT. They will then have to follow the French VAT compliance rules, including invoicing and VAT rates, as well as pay over any French VAT due.