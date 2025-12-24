There are a number of trading situations which typically require a foreign business to register with the French tax authorities. These follow the broad EU VAT rules, and include:

Importing goods into France if the customer is not a French company with a local VAT registration (reverse charge applies).

Buying and selling goods in France if the customer is not a French company with a local VAT registration (reverse charge applies).

Holding goods on consignment warehouse in France for longer than three months

Holding live exhibitions, events or training in France with paid admission.

Selling goods to French consumers via distance selling (internet, catalogues etc.)

The self supply of goods.

Certain leasing services.

Few companies need to VAT register if they are providing services to local French companies, and instead can use the Reverse Charge process. This is based on the 2010 VAT Package changes.

Note that providers of electronic, broadcast or telecoms services to consumers in France only have to VAT register in one EU country under the MOSS scheme to file a single return covering all 27 member states.

If you do need to VAT register, read our French VAT registration briefing to understand the requirements, including any VAT registration thresholds that may apply.



There may be further exemptions from the requirement to VAT register in France that you should consider. Please read our French VAT Reverse Charge briefing.