French VAT returns

|
Type of return
|
Frequency
|
Filing deadline
|
Document
|
Format
|
VAT return
|
Monthly
|
Between 15th and 24th of the month following the end of the tax period
|
Form 3310 CA3- SD and 3310 A-SD
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
Between 15th and 24th of the month following the end of the tax period
|
Form 3310 CA3- SD and 3310 A-SD
|
|
VAT return (Annex)
|
Monthly
|
Between 15th and 24th of the month following the end of the reporting period
|
3310 A-SD (Annex)
|
|
EC listing – services (déclaration européenne des services)
|
Monthly
|
Between 15th to 24th of the month following the end of the reporting period
|
CERFA_13964 (DES)
|
Fixed format
|
EC listing – goods (état récapitulatif TVA)
|
Monthly
|
By 10th working day of the month following the end of the tax period
|
CERFA_13964 (DES)
|
Fixed format
|
Intrastat
|
Monthly
|
By 10th working day of the month following the end of the tax period
|
|
Fixed format
|
VAT Group return
|
Monthly
|
No later than the 24th of the month following the end of the tax period
|
3310-CA3G-SD
|
|
8th Directive (for domestic and non-EU businesses)
|
Annually
|
30th September of the year in which the VAT credit was incurred
|
3519-SD
|
XML
