French VAT returns

Domestic and foreign businesses registered for VAT in France are typically required to submit monthly VAT returns using a CA3 form.



Domestic businesses with an annual VAT liability under €4,000 can submit quarterly returns, also using a CA3 form. Domestic businesses operating under the simplified VAT regime file their returns annually using the CA12 form if their VAT liability for the previous fiscal year was less than €15,000. If their VAT liability exceeded €15,000, they must file quarterly using the CA3 form.



Businesses from EU countries do not need a fiscal representative to file their VAT returns. Businesses from non-EU countries are usually required to file their VAT returns via a fiscal representative, unless a reciprocity agreement is in place that negates this requirement.



VAT returns must be filed online.