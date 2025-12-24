French VAT registration

Resident businesses selling business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-customer (B2C) goods are required to register for VAT in France when they exceed the annual sales threshold of €85,000. For resident businesses selling B2B and B2C services, the threshold is €37,500 (decreasing to €25,000 from June 2025).

There is no VAT registration threshold for foreign (non-EU) businesses operating in France. They must register for French VAT as soon as they make a taxable sale in the country.

Ecommerce businesses based in other EU countries making cross-border sales into France (distance selling) must register for VAT if their total EU-wide sales exceed €10,000 per year, unless they opt for the One-Stop Shop (OSS) scheme.