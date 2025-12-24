Maltese VAT rates and VAT compliance

|
Rate
|
Type
|
Which goods or services
|
18%
|
Standard
|
All other taxable goods and services
|
7%
|
Reduced
|
Hotel accommodation; use of sporting facilities
|
5%
|
Reduced
|
Medical equipment for disabled persons; books (including e-books); newspapers and periodicals; admission to some cultural events; minor repairs of shoes and leather goods, bicycles, clothing, and household linens; domestic care services; supply of electricity
|
0%
|
Zero
|
Some supplies of food for human consumption (excluding some processed and pre-cooked foods); prescribed medicines; gold ingots and bars; live animals for human consumption; intra-community and international transport; domestic passenger transport (excluding road); cut flowers and plants for food production
Other Pages: