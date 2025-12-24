Maltese VAT rates and VAT compliance

The tax point, or time of supply rules in Malta determine when the VAT is due.

The VAT on a supply which takes place in Malta will be chargeable on the earlier of the following dates:

The date when the chargeable event takes place, or

The date when a payment is made for the supply.

Where a tax invoice is issued within 30 days of the date as determined above, the tax becomes chargeable on the invoice date.

The VAT on intra-Community supplies becomes chargeable on the earlier of the dates below:

The 15th day of the month after the chargeable event, or

The date of issue of a tax invoice for that supply.

Where an intra-Community acquisition of goods has taken place, the chargeable event for intra-Community acquisition of goods is deemed to occur on the date which would be the date of the chargeable event had those goods been supplied in the member state where the acquisition is made.