Swedish VAT rates and VAT compliance

|
Rate
|
Type
|
Which goods or services
|
25%
|
Standard
|
All other taxable goods and services
|
12%
|
Reduced
|
Some foodstuffs; non-alcoholic beverages; takeaway food; minor repair services for bicycles, shoes and leather goods, clothing, and household linen; hotel accommodation; restaurant and catering services; some works of art, collectors items, and antiques
|
6%
|
Reduced
|
Domestic passenger transport; books (including e-books); newspapers and some periodicals; admission to cultural events (excluding cinema); writers and composers; admission to sports events; use of sports facilities
|
0%
|
Zero
|
Medicines supplied on prescription or sold to hospitals; printing and other services related to the production of magazines for non-profit making organisations; intra-community and international passenger transport
