Swedish VAT rates and VAT compliance

Sweden is a member nation of the European Union (EU), and therefore broadly follows the rules of the EU value added tax (VAT) directive. However, Sweden can set its own standard rate of VAT, provided it is above 15%. The current standard VAT rate in Sweden is 25%. There are also two reduced VAT rates of 12% and 6%.

The Swedish Tax Agency (Skatteverket) is responsible for the collection and administration of VAT in Sweden.