E-invoicing in Sweden

Business-to-government (B2G) e-invoicing is mandatory in Sweden.

Under Sweden’s implementation of the EU eInvoicing Directive (2014/55/EU), public sector bodies must be able to receive and process structured electronic invoices that comply with the European standard EN 16931. This requirement applies to invoices issued in connection with public procurement.

Sweden uses the Peppol network as its national e-invoicing infrastructure for B2G transactions. Suppliers must issue invoices in Peppol BIS Billing format (or other EN 16931-compliant structured formats) and transmit them electronically via a Peppol access point.

Paper invoices and unstructured PDFs are not accepted for B2G transactions.