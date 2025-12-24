Monthly Swedish VAT returns are due on the 26th day of the month after the end of the return period. The December return is due on the 27th day of the month.

Quarterly VAT returns are due on the 12th day of the second month after the end of the VAT return period. If the return is due on in January or August it must be submitted by the 17th day of the second month after the end of the return period.

Annual VAT returns are due on the 26th day of the second month after the end of the VAT return period or the 27th day of the second month if the return is due in December.

Any Swedish VAT due must be paid at the same time.