Swedish VAT returns

|
Type of return
|
Frequency
|
Filing deadline
|
Document
|
Format
|
VAT return
|
Monthly
|
12th of the second month after the tax period. However, if the date falls in January or August, the final date is 17th.
|
Form SKV 4700
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
12th of the second month after the tax period. However, if the date falls in January or August, the final date is 17th.
|
Form SKV 4700
|
|
|
Annual
|
26th of the second month after the tax period except December (27th)
|
Form SKV 4700
|
|
EC listing
|
Monthly
|
20th day of the month following the tax period
|
Form SKV 5740
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
25th day after the expiry of the period
|
Form SKV 5740
|
Fixed format
|
Intrastat
|
Monthly
|
10th day after the tax period
|
-
|
Fixed Format
