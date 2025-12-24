Foreign companies registering for a Swedish VAT number must submit their signed application (original copy) to the international tax offices of the Swedish Tax Agency in Malmo or Stockholm. The Malmo office handles registrations from businesses based in the following countries:
- Albania
- Austria
- Bosnia-Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- The Faeroe Islands
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Greenland
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Italy
- Macedonia
- Montenegro
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Turkey
All other countries are handled by the Stockholm foreign tax office.
Businesses that are required to register must do so before they start trading.
There are no penalties for a delayed Swedish VAT registration. However, failure to register can lead to penalties associated with failure to submit VAT returns, delayed VAT returns and late or non-payment VAT.