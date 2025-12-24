Foreign companies registering for a Swedish VAT number must submit their signed application (original copy) to the international tax offices of the Swedish Tax Agency in Malmo or Stockholm. The Malmo office handles registrations from businesses based in the following countries:

Albania

Austria

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

The Faeroe Islands

France

Germany

Greece

Greenland

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Macedonia

Montenegro

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Turkey

All other countries are handled by the Stockholm foreign tax office.

Businesses that are required to register must do so before they start trading.

There are no penalties for a delayed Swedish VAT registration. However, failure to register can lead to penalties associated with failure to submit VAT returns, delayed VAT returns and late or non-payment VAT.