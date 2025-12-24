Croatian VAT rates and VAT compliance

|
Rate
|
Type
|
Which goods and services
|
25%
|
Standard
|
All other taxable goods and services
|
13%
|
Reduced
|
Some foodstuffs; water supplies (excluding bottled water); newspapers (other than daily published newspapers with less than 50% advertising content); periodicals (magazines other than science periodicals with less than 50% advertising content); tickets for concerts; hotel accommodation; café, restaurant, and hotel services (excluding alcohol); some agricultural inputs; certain undertaker and cremation services supplies; children’s car seats; electricity supply; some writers and composers services; some domestic waste collection
|
5%
|
Reduced
|
Some foodstuffs (including bread, milk, and infant formula); pharmaceutical products (only approved medicines prescribed by a doctor); some medical equipment; books (including e-books); daily newspapers (with less than 50% advertising content); scientific periodicals; cinema admission
|
0%
|
Zero
|
Intra-community and international transport (excluding road and rail)
