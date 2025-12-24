Croatian VAT rates and VAT compliance

Businesses based in Croatia must register for VAT if their annual turnover exceeds €40,000. There is no threshold for non-resident (overseas) businesses. Businesses must register for VAT in Croatia as soon as they begin operating in the country, regardless of turnover.

EU businesses selling cross-border into Croatia must register for VAT if their annual sales into the country exceed €10,000.

Applications for VAT registration must be made to the Croatian Tax Administration by post. If all requested documents are included within the submission and the application is approved, businesses should receive a Croatian VAT number within two weeks.