Croatia VAT registration

In accordance with the EU VAT Directives, a local Croatian fiscal representative or agent is not required by a company resident in another EU member state. EU residents may register directly with the Croatian Tax Administration. However, a fiscal representative, who is jointly liable for the Croatian VAT, is required for non-EU companies. There is a special scheme for non-EU companies providing electronically supplied services which allows them, under certain circumstances, to register directly with the Croatian VAT authorities.

What information is required to get a Croatian VAT number and registration?

The Croatian tax office will require the following forms to be completed:

OIB – form for obtaining a personal identification number

P-PDV

These must be submitted with the following documentation: