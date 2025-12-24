Croatia e-invoices

Suppliers to government bodies may send their e-invoices directly to the contracting pubic body. But they must contain a secure digital signature, and comply with Croatian law on e-invoice preparation and storage.
Alternatively, suppliers may use the tax authority’s special portal, Servis eRačun za držav, , operated by FINA, to lodge e-invoices to be forwarded to public customers. These invoices do not require a secure digital signature. The FINA service enables:
- Invoice submission;
- Digital signature;
- Sending and timestamping of e-invoices to relevant public customers;
- Receipt of certificates of receiving e-invoices;
- Change of e-invoice status;
- Receipt, archiving and search of e-invoices; and
- Matching to payment orders.
The Croatian e-invoice standards are based on the EU’s second invoicing directive covering electronic invoicing, Directive 2014/55/EU. Invoice formats should be based on Oasis UBL 2.1.