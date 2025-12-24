Croatia VAT returns

|
Type of return
Frequency
Filing deadline
Document
Format
VAT return
Monthly
20th day of the month after the end of the taxation period
Obrazac-PDV
VAT return
Quarterly
20th day of the month after the end of the taxation period
Obrazac-PDV
XML
EC listing
Monthly
20th day of the month after the end of the taxation period
Obrazac-ZP
Intrastat
Monthly
Between the 1st and the 15th day of the following month for which the Intrastat form is completed
Intrastat Declaration
XML
VAT Books
Monthly
20th day of the month after the end of the taxation period
Obrazac U-RA
VAT Books
Quarterly
20th day of the month after the end of the taxation period
Obrazac U-RA
XML
