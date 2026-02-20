E-invoicing in Croatia

Business‑to‑government (B2G) e‑invoicing is already mandatory in Croatia. Under Croatia’s implementation of the EU eInvoicing Directive (2014/55/EU), public sector bodies must receive and process structured electronic invoices compliant with the European standard EN 16931 when issuing or receiving invoices related to public procurement. This requirement has been in place since 2019 for suppliers to public authorities and is managed through Croatia’s national eRačun platform operated by the Financial Agency (FINA).

Suppliers must issue B2G e‑invoices in structured formats (e.g., UBL or CII aligned with EN 16931) and deliver them electronically — often via a Peppol‑style delivery network or the national Servis eRačun za državu platform.