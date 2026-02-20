E-invoicing in Croatia

For business‑to‑business (B2B) transactions, Croatia is introducing mandatory e‑invoicing under its Fiscalization 2.0 reform. Starting 1 January 2026, all VAT‑registered businesses established in Croatia must issue, receive, and report structured electronic invoices for domestic B2B transactions. Paper invoices will no longer be accepted domestically once mandatory compliance begins (with limited exceptions for cross‑border transactions).
The requirement includes real‑time reporting of invoice data to the Croatian Tax Administration (e‑Porezna), and structured electronic invoices must be aligned with EN 16931‑compliant XML formats such as HR‑CIUS or via Peppol BIS.
From 1 January 2027, the e‑invoicing mandate extends to non‑VAT-registered entities and additional business types, meaning they too must be able to issue and receive electronic invoices under the system.