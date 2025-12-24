Finnish VAT rates and VAT compliance

The Finnish value added tax (VAT) system consists of a standard higher rate of 25.5% and reduced rates of 14% and 10%. There is also a zero rating for a number of goods and services in the country.

The European Union (EU) requires the minimum standard rate to be above 15%, and sets some broad rules on which goods may be classified as the reduced or nil rates. The Finnish government is therefore free to set the higher rate. The 25.5% standard rate in Finland is higher than the EU average of 21%.

Any non-resident VAT-registered company (including those from the EU) must use the Finnish rates and will be held to account for any shortfalls in VAT charged.