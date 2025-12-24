Finnish VAT rates and VAT compliance

|
Rate
|
Type
|
Which goods or services
|
25.5%
|
Standard
|
All other taxable goods and services
|
14%
|
Reduced
|
Food and beverages intended for human consumption; certain restaurant and catering services; feed and compound feed; passenger transport; certain medicinal products; menstrual pads, incontinence pads, and children’s nappies; books in a physical format or delivered electronically; access to sporting events or live streaming of such events or both; use of sports facilities and provision of sports or physical education classes; access to shows, theatres, circuses, fairs, amusement parks, concerts, museums, zoos, cinemas, exhibitions, and similar cultural events
|
10%
|
Reduced
|
Pharmaceutical products; domestic passenger transport; newspapers and magazines in a physical format or delivered electronically; admission to cultural events/amusement parks; TV licence; writers and composers; hotel accommodation; admission to sports events; use of sports facilities; domestic transport
|
0%
|
Zero
|
Printing services for publications of non-profit making organisations; intra-community/international transport; some taxation of gold ingots, bars and coins; certain works of art, collectors items/antiques
