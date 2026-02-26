For online retailers of goods to consumers, the Fulfilment by Amazon (‘FBA’) service offers a quick and easy way to expand their market potential to the 27 member states of the European Union and beyond. But selling across EU borders brings the responsibility to charge and remit Value Added Tax (‘VAT’) to each individual country.



To help understand the potential obligations and how to satisfy them, this section of Avalara VATlive provides some useful background on the EU rules for FBA. You can also contact us for FREE guidance on the rules, and our VAT experts can help you.



