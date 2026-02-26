The implementing regulation provides detailed examples and guidance on the types of paid-for services which are considered electronic, and split into five categories:
1. Supply of video, music, games, lotteries and other games of chance
- Downloads of films or broadcasts to PC’s, laptops and phones
- Online or downloads of games, including remote players
- Supply of music, films, betting, broadcasting
- Jingles, ringtones and music
2. Website services
- Self-help website services
- Automated maintenance and support of sites
- Hosting of sites
- Internet service providers
- Online data warehousing and memory services
- Banner ad blockers
3. Software services
- Software services provided over the internet (Software as a Service ‘Saas’) through downloads on cloud-based distribution
- Downloads of printer and other peripheral drivers
- Firewalls and other filters for computers
- Antivirus software downloads
- Accountancy and anti-virus packages
4. Supply of distance teaching
- Automated Distance learning and teaching
- Automated learning programs over the internet
- Workbooks completed by students online
5. Provision of text, images and databases
- Downloads of designs – components, knitting patterns etc.
- E-books (e.g. Amazon Kindle)
- Online banner ad’s
- Subscriptions to online blogs, journals or newspapers
- Membership fees to online clubs, journals or dating websites
- Online market places for goods and services – listings
- Phone or PC download images, screensavers and photography
- Downloads of reports, financial analysis or market data and guides
- Data manipulation and calculations via the internet or other electronic networks