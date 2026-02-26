|
Country
|
VAT threshold
|
Austria
|
€35,000
|
Belgium
|
€25,000
|
Bulgaria
|
Nil
|
Croatia
|
HRK 300,000
|
Cyprus
|
€15,600
|
Czech Republic
|
CZK 1 million
|
Denmark
|
DKK 50,000
|
Estonia
|
€40,000
|
Finland
|
€15,000
|
France
|
Goods €85,800; Services €34,400
|
Germany
|
€22,000
|
Greece
|
€10,000
|
Hungary
|
HUF 12 million
|
Ireland
|
Goods €75,000; Services €37,500
|
Italy
|
€65,000
|
Latvia
|
€40,000
|
Lithuania
|
€55,000
|
Luxembourg
|
€35,000
|
Malta
|
€35,000, €24,000 or €14,000
|
Netherlands
|
€20,000
|
Norway (non-EU)
|
NOK 50,000
|
Poland
|
PLN 200,000
|
Portugal
|
€12,500
|
Romania
|
ROL 330,000
|
Slovakia
|
€49,790
|
Slovenia
|
€50,000
|
Spain
|
Nil
|
Sweden
|
SEK 30,000
|
Switzerland (non-EU)
|
CHF 100,000
|
United Kingdom (non-EU)
|
£85,000