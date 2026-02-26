Get started

EU VAT registration thresholds 2021

Below is a summary of the 2021 VAT registration annual thresholds for resident companies in the 27 EU member states, plus Norway, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Non-residents face nil registration threshold

Generally, non-resident (no permanent establishment) businesses that must register for VAT in another EU state face a nil registration threshold. A major exception to this rule is ecommerce sellers to consumers, where there are special EU distance selling VAT thresholds. Read about the EU VAT number registration process here.

VAT registration thresholds

Country

VAT threshold

Austria

€35,000

Belgium

€25,000

Bulgaria

Nil

Croatia

HRK 300,000

Cyprus

€15,600

Czech Republic

CZK 1 million

Denmark

DKK 50,000

Estonia

€40,000

Finland

€15,000

France

Goods €85,800; Services €34,400

Germany

€22,000

Greece

€10,000

Hungary

HUF 12 million

Ireland

Goods €75,000; Services €37,500

Italy

€65,000

Latvia

€40,000

Lithuania

€55,000

Luxembourg

€35,000

Malta

€35,000, €24,000 or €14,000

Netherlands

€20,000

Norway (non-EU)

NOK 50,000

Poland

PLN 200,000

Portugal

€12,500

Romania

ROL 330,000

Slovakia

€49,790

Slovenia

€50,000

Spain

Nil

Sweden

SEK 30,000

Switzerland (non-EU)

CHF 100,000

United Kingdom (non-EU)

£85,000
