Distance selling EU VAT thresholds

|
Country
|
EU distance VAT threshold
|
Austria
|
€35,000
|
Belgium
|
€ 35,000
|
Bulgaria
|
BGN 70,000
|
Croatia
|
HRK 270,000
|
Cyprus
|
€ 35,000
|
Czech Republic
|
CZK 1,140,000
|
Denmark
|
DKK 280,000
|
Estonia
|
€ 35,000
|
Finland
|
€ 35,000
|
France
|
€ 35,000
|
Germany
|
€ 100,000
|
Greece
|
€ 35,000
|
Hungary
|
€ 35,000
|
Ireland
|
€ 35,000
|
Italy
|
€ 35,000
|
Latvia
|
€ 35,000
|
Lithuania
|
€ 35,000
|
Luxembourg
|
€ 100,000
|
Malta
|
€ 35,000
|
Netherlands
|
€ 100,000
|
Norway (non-EU)
|
N/A
|
Poland
|
PLN 160,000
|
Portugal
|
€ 35,000
|
Romania
|
RON 118,000
|
Slovakia
|
€ 35,000
|
Slovenia
|
€ 35,000
|
Spain
|
€ 35,000
|
Sweden
|
SEK 320,000
|
Switzerland (non-EU)
|
N/A
|
United Kingdom (non-EU)
|
Not applicable. Must UK VAT register to sell any level under 2021 UK ecommmerce VAT rules.