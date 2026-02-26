Get started

Distance selling EU VAT thresholds

To help reduce the administrative burden on companies, and to encourage them to start trading across Europe, there are national VAT registration thresholds set by each country. If a foreign company is selling below these thresholds, it does not need to VAT register. Once over these limits within the same calendar year, it must apply for a number, see our EU VAT Registration briefing. On 1 July 2021 EU ecommerce VAT package will withdraw the distance selling thresholds.

 

You may also read our EU Distance Selling VAT briefing.

Annual EU distance selling thresholds

Country

EU distance VAT threshold

Austria

€35,000

Belgium

€ 35,000

Bulgaria

BGN 70,000

Croatia

HRK 270,000

Cyprus

€ 35,000

Czech Republic

CZK 1,140,000

Denmark

DKK 280,000

Estonia

€ 35,000

Finland

€ 35,000

France

€ 35,000

Germany

€ 100,000

Greece

€ 35,000

Hungary

€ 35,000

Ireland

€ 35,000

Italy

€ 35,000

Latvia

€ 35,000

Lithuania

€ 35,000

Luxembourg

€ 100,000

Malta

€ 35,000

Netherlands

€ 100,000

Norway (non-EU)

N/A

Poland

PLN 160,000

Portugal

€ 35,000

Romania

RON 118,000

Slovakia

€ 35,000

Slovenia

€ 35,000

Spain

€ 35,000

Sweden

SEK 320,000

Switzerland (non-EU)

N/A

United Kingdom (non-EU)

Not applicable. Must UK VAT register to sell any level under 2021 UK ecommmerce VAT rules.
Get help solving your VAT challenges
Get help solving your VAT challenges
Contact us
phone_number