Belgian VAT rates and VAT compliance

If a business exceeds either threshold in a calendar year, Intrastat becomes mandatory from the following month and continues for the rest of that year plus the next year.

If annual trade exceeds €25 million, additional data must be included — such as mode of transport and Incoterms.

What information is included in a Belgian Intrastat filing?

Each intra-EU movement of goods must be declared with:

Trade classification (CN8 commodity code)

Value (transaction amount)

Quantity and net mass (kg)

Country of origin and destination

Nature of the transaction

Delivery terms (if applicable above €25 million)

Mode of transport (if applicable above €25 million)



Corrections must be made for prior entries where the value error exceeds €25,000 or the weight variance is more than 20%.

When should Belgian Intrastats be filed?

Monthly Intrastat declarations must be filed by the 20th day of the month following the movements. If the deadline falls on a public holiday or Sunday, it shifts to the next working day (note: Saturdays are counted as working days).

Filing must be completed electronically using the OneGate portal managed by the National Bank of Belgium (NBB).

As of 2024, login to OneGate is only possible with a qualified electronic certificate or via CSAM — username/password logins are no longer accepted.

What are the penalties for Belgian Intrastat non-compliance?

Late, missing, or inaccurate Intrastat filings may trigger administrative fines from €100 up to €10,000. Repeat offences may double the penalty. Rare or serious cases can result in criminal sanctions or imprisonment.

In rare and serious cases, criminal sanctions, including imprisonment



Belgium consignment call-off stock VAT

Non-Belgian companies without a permanent establishment (local company, staff, offices etc.) and holding stocks for resale may be required to VAT register in Belgium to record the arrival of the intra-community supply and onward sale. This includes VAT reporting and tax payments, if applicable.

Belgian VAT stock simplification

In the European Union, and under the EU VAT Directive, there are two possible regimes for managing VAT on stock. Belgium applies both models: call-off stock and consignment stock.

Belgian call-off stock

Where the goods are stored at a single customer’s warehouse under their control (even if legal title has not transferred), the foreign seller may avoid Belgian VAT registration by using the call-off stock simplification. This scheme was implemented following the EU “quick fixes” effective January 1, 2020.

Requirements include:

The seller does not have a Belgian VAT number

A valid consignment agreement exists

The goods are held under a sale-or-return arrangement

The customer keeps stock records on behalf of the seller

The customer issues a goods transfer note at the time of supply



Under this scheme, the buyer accounts for:

An intra-community acquisition when goods arrive A reverse-charge domestic supply when ownership transfers

Note: The administrative burden falls on the buyer to ensure all conditions are met.

Belgian consignment stock

If the seller maintains control of the goods or sells to multiple customers in Belgium, they must register for VAT in Belgium.

In this case, the seller must report:

An intra-community arrival of goods into Belgium

A domestic sale to the Belgian buyer



If the buyer is VAT registered, the supply may be VAT exempt under local rules, but registration is still required.

Additionally, goods arriving from outside the EU are treated as imports. This creates a separate VAT registration obligation, regardless of stock control structure.