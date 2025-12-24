Belgian VAT rates and VAT compliance

|
Rate
|
Type
|
Which goods or services
|
21%
|
Standard
|
Most taxable goods and services
|
12%
|
Reduced
|
Housing-related goods and services including privately initiated social housing, restaurant and catering (excluding takeaway), crop protection, manure, tyres for farm machinery, and certain energy products
|
6%
|
Reduced
|
Essential goods and services: most foodstuffs (including takeaway), water, pharmaceuticals, medical devices for disabled persons, domestic passenger transport, books (including e‑books), newspapers/periodicals, cultural/sporting entry, hotel accommodation, bicycle and shoe repairs, firewood, social services, and more
|
0%
|
Zero‑rate
|
Intra‑community and international passenger transport, certain newspapers, recycled materials, and works eligible under margin schemes
|
Type
|
Threshold
|
Arrivals
|
€1.5 million
|
Dispatches
|
€1 million
