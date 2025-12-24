Belgian VAT registration

Resident businesses selling business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-customer (B2C) goods or services are required to register for VAT in Belgium when their annual turnover exceeds €25,000. Below this threshold, small businesses may be eligible for a VAT exemption scheme.

There is no VAT registration threshold for foreign (non-EU or EU) businesses operating in Belgium. They must register for Belgian VAT as soon as they make a taxable sale or carry out any economic activity in the country.

Ecommerce businesses based in other EU countries making cross-border sales into Belgium (distance selling) must register for VAT if their total EU-wide sales exceed €10,000 per year, unless they opt for the One-Stop Shop (OSS) scheme.