Cypriot VAT rates and VAT compliance

Businesses exceeding an annual turnover of €15,600 must register for VAT in Cyprus. There is no registration threshold for non-resident businesses. Applications must be submitted in Greek to the Cyprus Tax Department. VAT returns must be filed electronically every quarter, and are due by the 10th of the month following the reporting period.

Once registered for VAT in Cyprus, a business or taxable person must follow local rules to fully comply with the country’s VAT legislation. This includes:

Issuing invoices with the disclosure details outlined in the Cyprus VAT Act

Issuing, when required, e-invoices with proper signature, authenticity, and agreement by the recipient

Maintaining accounts of record, which must be held for at least six years.

Correctly invoicing customers for goods or services in accordance with the Cyprus time of supply VAT rules

Applying correct treatment of credit notes and other corrections

Applying of foreign currency translation rates



Noncompliance penalties

If a business files a VAT return late, they may be subject to a fine of €100 for every late return. Late payments can also incur a penalty of 1.75% interest on the amount unpaid.

Fiscal representation

Non-EU businesses may be required to appoint a fiscal representative for VAT purposes, who will be jointly liable for VAT compliance obligations on behalf of the business.

Digital services

EU businesses supplying digital services in Cyprus must register for VAT if their annual turnover from sales in the country exceeds €10,000 (as in other EU member states). Digital businesses must also register for VAT if they store goods in Cyprus or make Fulfilled-by-Amazon (FBA) sales in Cyprus.