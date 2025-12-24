Get started
Cypriot VAT rates and VAT compliance

Cyprus VAT rate

While Cyprus follows European Union (EU) rules on VAT compliance, it remains free to set its own standard (upper) value added tax (VAT) rate provided it is above 15%. The standard VAT rate in Cyprus is currently set at 19%. There are also three reduced VAT rates of 9%, 5%, and 3%. A small number of services have a zero rating.


Suppliers of goods or services VAT registered in Cyprus must charge the appropriate VAT rate and collect the tax for onward payment to the Cyprus tax authorities through a VAT filing.

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

19%

Standard rate

All other taxable goods and services; land transactions for business use

9%

Reduced rate

Domestic road passenger transport; domestic passenger transport by sea; hotel accommodation; restaurants and catering services; cafes

5%

Reduced rate

Certain foodstuffs; non-alcoholic beverages; water supplies; pharmaceutical products; medical equipment for disabled persons; children’s car seats; certain passenger transport; books (excluding e-books); newspapers and periodicals; admission to cultural events and amusement parks; writers and composers; renovation and repair of private dwellings; some agricultural supplies; admission to sports events; use of sporting facilities; domestic waste collection; hairdressing; some undertaker and cremation services; LPG (in cylinders); takeaway food (excluding soft drinks and alcoholic beverages); social housing; cut flowers for food production; waste and waste water treatment; works of art, collectors items, and antiques; certain services on intracommunity flights

3%

Reduced rate

Newspapers, books, and magazines; medical equipment for disabled people; tickets for certain cultural services such as theatrical, musical, and dance performances.

0%

Zero rated

Intra-community and international transport; goods purchased on international flights; exports of goods outside the EU.

VAT exemptions

A number of supplies of goods or services are exempt from VAT in Cyprus. These include postal services, financial services, insurance services, real estate services, certain medical services, dental care services, services rendered by licensed medical professionals such as teaching, training, instruction, and education, land and building supplies and leases, cultural services provided by public bodies or nonprofit organisations such as museums, libraries, and art galleries.

VAT registration

Businesses exceeding an annual turnover of €15,600 must register for VAT in Cyprus. There is no registration threshold for non-resident businesses. Applications must be submitted in Greek to the Cyprus Tax Department. VAT returns must be filed electronically every quarter, and are due by the 10th of the month following the reporting period.


Once registered for VAT in Cyprus, a business or taxable person must follow local rules to fully comply with the country’s VAT legislation. This includes:


  • Issuing invoices with the disclosure details outlined in the Cyprus VAT Act

  • Issuing, when required, e-invoices with proper signature, authenticity, and agreement by the recipient

  • Maintaining accounts of record, which must be held for at least six years.

  • Correctly invoicing customers for goods or services in accordance with the Cyprus time of supply VAT rules

  • Applying correct treatment of credit notes and other corrections

  • Applying of foreign currency translation rates


Noncompliance penalties


If a business files a VAT return late, they may be subject to a fine of €100 for every late return. Late payments can also incur a penalty of 1.75% interest on the amount unpaid.


Fiscal representation


Non-EU businesses may be required to appoint a fiscal representative for VAT purposes, who will be jointly liable for VAT compliance obligations on behalf of the business.


Digital services


EU businesses supplying digital services in Cyprus must register for VAT if their annual turnover from sales in the country exceeds €10,000 (as in other EU member states). Digital businesses must also register for VAT if they store goods in Cyprus or make Fulfilled-by-Amazon (FBA) sales in Cyprus.

What is the tax point for Cypriot VAT?

The tax point or time of supply rules in Cyprus determine when the VAT is due. It is then payable to the tax authorities 10 days after the VAT reporting period end (monthly or quarterly).


For most goods, it is the time of delivery or passage of title. For services, it is the completion of the service.
