Cypriot VAT rates and VAT compliance

Rate
Type
Which goods or services
19%
Standard rate
All other taxable goods and services; land transactions for business use
9%
Reduced rate
Domestic road passenger transport; domestic passenger transport by sea; hotel accommodation; restaurants and catering services; cafes
5%
Reduced rate
Certain foodstuffs; non-alcoholic beverages; water supplies; pharmaceutical products; medical equipment for disabled persons; children’s car seats; certain passenger transport; books (excluding e-books); newspapers and periodicals; admission to cultural events and amusement parks; writers and composers; renovation and repair of private dwellings; some agricultural supplies; admission to sports events; use of sporting facilities; domestic waste collection; hairdressing; some undertaker and cremation services; LPG (in cylinders); takeaway food (excluding soft drinks and alcoholic beverages); social housing; cut flowers for food production; waste and waste water treatment; works of art, collectors items, and antiques; certain services on intracommunity flights
3%
Reduced rate
Newspapers, books, and magazines; medical equipment for disabled people; tickets for certain cultural services such as theatrical, musical, and dance performances.
0%
Zero rated
Intra-community and international transport; goods purchased on international flights; exports of goods outside the EU.
