There are a number of trading situations which typically require a foreign trader to register with the Cyprus tax authorities. These follow the broad EU VAT rules, and include:

Importing goods into Cyprus from a non-EU country

Transfering goods between Cyprus and other EU member states (intra-community supplies), either as sales (dispatches) or purchases (arrivals)

Purchasing and selling goods in Cyprus

Selling goods via the web to Cyprus consumers, subject to the Cyprus distance selling VAT registration threshold

Goods held in warehouses as consignment stock

Holding live exhibitions, events or training in Cyprus

If a company is otherwise a non-VAT trader, but is receiving services in Cyprus under the EU reverse charge rule

The self-supply of goods

Few companies need to VAT register if they are providing services to local Cyprus companies, and instead can use the Reverse Charge process. This is based on the EU 2010 VAT Package changes.

Note that providers of electronic, broadcast or telecoms services to consumers in Cyprus only have to VAT register in one EU country under the MOSS scheme to file a single return covering all 27 member states.

If you do need to VAT register, read our Cyprus VAT registration briefing to understand the requirements, including the VAT registration thresholds. You can read more about Cyprus VAT returns too.

There may be further exemptions from the requirement to VAT register in Cyprus you should consider.