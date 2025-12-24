Cyprus VAT returns

|
Type of return
|
Frequency
|
Filing deadline
|
Document
|
Format
|
VAT return
|
Quarterly
|
By 10th day of the second month following the end of the quarter
|
VAT Declaration
|
|
EC listing
|
Monthly
|
By 15th of the month following the end of the tax period
|
VIES 1
|
|
EC listing (correction)
|
No standard frequency
|
Correction table must be submitted by the end of the month following the month in which the summary table contains incorrect data
|
VIES 3
|
|
Intrastat
|
Monthly
|
By 10th day following the end of the month to which the Intrastat statement relates
|
Arrivals-Intrastat 1.1 Dispatches- Intrastat 1.2
|
XML
