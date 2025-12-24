Get started
Cyprus VAT invoice requirements

Cyprus VAT rules on the format and information to be provided on invoices broadly conform with the obligations of the EU VAT Directive and its VAT invoice requirements.

Date of issuance and storage of Cyprus invoices

Cyprus VAT invoices must be issued at the latest six months after the taxable supply. Invoices must be stored for eight years. Cyprus, like all EU member states, now permits the use of electronic invoices under certain conditions.

Cyprus invoice requirements

Invoices must contain at least the following basic information:


  • Date of issuance
  • A unique, sequential number
  • VAT number of the supplier
  • Full name and address of the supplier and customer
  • Full description of the goods or services provided
  • Details of quantities of goods, if applicable
  • A date of the supply if different from the invoice date
  • The net, taxable value of the supply
  • The VAT rate applied, and the amount of VAT
  • Reference to a triangular transaction
  • Details to support zero VAT – export, reverse charge or intra-community supply
  • The total, gross value of the invoice
