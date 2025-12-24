Cyprus VAT invoice requirements

Cyprus VAT rules on the format and information to be provided on invoices broadly conform with the obligations of the EU VAT Directive and its VAT invoice requirements.
Date of issuance and storage of Cyprus invoices
Cyprus VAT invoices must be issued at the latest six months after the taxable supply. Invoices must be stored for eight years. Cyprus, like all EU member states, now permits the use of electronic invoices under certain conditions.
Cyprus invoice requirements
Invoices must contain at least the following basic information:
Date of issuance
A unique, sequential number
VAT number of the supplier
Full name and address of the supplier and customer
Full description of the goods or services provided
Details of quantities of goods, if applicable
A date of the supply if different from the invoice date
The net, taxable value of the supply
The VAT rate applied, and the amount of VAT
Reference to a triangular transaction
Details to support zero VAT – export, reverse charge or intra-community supply