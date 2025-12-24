Romanian VAT rates and VAT compliance

Foreign businesses not established in the EU are required to appoint a Romanian fiscal representative to register for VAT in Romania. The fiscal representative handles filings, communication with ANAF, and compliance oversight. The representative must be a Romanian-based entity and becomes jointly liable for the VAT obligations of the non-EU company.

Additionally, foreign businesses must provide a notarised power of attorney and supporting company documents during the VAT registration process. This requirement ensures that Romanian tax authorities have a local party to contact in case of audits, non-compliance, or VAT recovery.

EU-based businesses can generally register directly for VAT without a fiscal representative.