Romanian VAT rates and VAT compliance

|
Rate
|
Type
|
Which goods or services
|
19%
|
Standard
|
All other taxable goods and services not subject to reduced rates
|
9%
|
Reduced
|
Food, restaurant/catering services, hotel stays, medicines, prosthetics, drinking water
|
5%
|
Reduced (social)
|
School textbooks, books, newspapers, cultural events, social housing, solar panels
|
0%
|
Zero-rated
|
Intra-EU and international transport; exports outside the EU
|
Type
|
Annual threshold
|
Frequency
|
Arrivals
|
RON 1,000,000
|
Monthly
|
Dispatches
|
RON 1,000,000
|
Monthly
