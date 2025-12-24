There is no VAT registration threshold for non‑resident businesses in Romania — any taxable activity carried out in Romania typically requires VAT registration before initiating transactions.

For EU-based businesses, the €10,000 EU-wide distance selling threshold applies when using the One-Stop Shop (OSS) scheme. Once this threshold is exceeded across all EU sales, VAT must be accounted for either via Romanian VAT registration or OSS.

Romania’s domestic VAT registration threshold for resident businesses is RON 300,000 (approximately €60,000), but this threshold does not apply to foreign or non-established entities.