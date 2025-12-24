Romanian VAT guide

Romania introduced its value added tax (VAT), known locally as Taxa pe valoarea adăugată (TVA), in 1993 as part of its broader tax reform. Since joining the European Union in 2007, Romania has aligned its VAT framework with EU VAT Directives.

Romanian VAT regulations are outlined in the Fiscal Code (Legea nr. 227/2015 privind Codul fiscal) and its associated implementing rules. The Agenția Națională de Administrare Fiscală (ANAF) — Romania’s National Agency for Fiscal Administration — administers the VAT system, providing guidance and enforcement.

As in all EU member states, businesses supplying taxable goods or services in Romania must comply with local VAT requirements. This includes VAT registration, adherence to Romanian invoicing and reporting standards, and timely submission of VAT returns and other statutory declarations.