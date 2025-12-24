Romanian VAT returns - Avalara

All VAT returns must be filed electronically via the ANAF online portal (SPV – Spațiul Privat Virtual). Payments are made through approved Romanian banking channels or treasury accounts.

Romanian VAT penalties

Penalties for late filings or incorrect declarations include:

Late filing penalty: RON 1,000–5,000

Late payment interest: 0.02% per day

Late payment penalty: 0.01% per day

Incorrect reporting or fraud may trigger tax inspections, additional assessments, or criminal liability.

How are Romanian VAT credits recovered?

Where input VAT exceeds output VAT, the difference may be carried forward or refunded. Refunds can be claimed in the same VAT return (Form 300).

Refunds are generally processed within 45 to 90 days, though high-risk claims may be audited or delayed. Refunds exceeding RON 5,000 often require documentation or a VAT audit.

National Recapitulative Statement (Form 390 VIES)

Businesses engaged in intra-community supplies or acquisitions must also submit a monthly recapitulative statement — Form 390 VIES. This report includes:

Intra-EU acquisitions and dispatches of goods

Supply of services to and from VAT-registered EU companies

VIES-eligible transactions requiring reverse charge

Deadline: Filed monthly, by the 25th of the following month (same as the VAT return). Failure to file Form 390 or filing incorrect information may result in penalties and scrutiny from ANAF.