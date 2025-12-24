Italian VAT rates and VAT compliance

|
Rate
|
Type
|
Which goods or services
|
22 %
|
Standard
|
Most goods and services
|
10%
|
Reduced
|
Water, food, passenger transport, hotels, restaurants, cultural/sports events, renovation work, agricultural goods, energy (excluding district heating), waste services
|
5%
|
Reduced
|
Certain foodstuffs, social services, passenger transport — and from 2025, art sales (subject to ratification)
|
4%
|
Super-reduced
|
TV licences, books (ISBN), newspapers, e‑books, medical aids for disabled persons, first‑time housing, eligible agricultural products
|
0%
|
Zero-rated
|
Intra‑EU and international transport
|
Type
|
Annual threshold
|
Frequency
|
Arrivals
|
€200,000
|
Monthly
|
Dispatches
|
Up to €50,000
|
Quarterly
|
Dispatches
|
Over €50,000
|
Monthly
