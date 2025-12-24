Italy brought in its Value Added Tax (VAT), known locally as Imposta sul Valore Aggiunto (IVA), regime in 1972. It has integrated the EU VAT Directives into local Spanish VAT Laws, created by the European Union, of which Italy is a founding member.

The Italian VAT rules are contained within the VAT Laws, and are backed up by case law. The tax authorities also issues Administrative Doctrines, which include various statements on day-to-day VAT compliance rules. The whole VAT system is overseen by the Ministry of Finance.

As with all EU countries, companies trading in Italy and supplying taxable goods or services, must comply with the Italian legislation. This included the obligations to register for Italian VAT, comply with the VAT rules and complete regular Italian VAT returns and other declarations.