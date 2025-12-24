There is no Italian VAT registration threshold for non‑resident traders — any taxable activity in Italy requires VAT registration before making supplies.

The commonly cited €35,000 distance‑selling threshold is now obsolete; it was replaced by the EU‑wide €10,000 One-Stop Shop (OSS) threshold in July 2021. Distance selling to Italian consumers exceeding that threshold requires VAT registration or OSS use. There is no domestic threshold for other activities — registration is mandatory regardless of turnover.